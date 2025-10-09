Hello everyone! Here’s an article that furthers our understanding of what is happening within our genes on a daily basis. It was published in June 2021 in the journal Science Advances by researchers at Thomas Jefferson University. Article is titled, “ Polθ reverse transcribes RNA and promotes RNA-templated DNA repair”. The link to this article is here: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abf1771.