My humble attempt to answer questions raised on recent podcast (the illusion of consensus) with Rav Arora
All about my understanding of mental illness, mental wellness, healing from chronic illnesses, about life and everything else :)
Mar 21
•
Aruna Nammi, MD, ABIHM
42
1
Patriarchy- It's time to redefine this word.
Time to redefine patriarchy!
Mar 12
•
Aruna Nammi, MD, ABIHM
1
3
July 2023
7 reasons why you should work with a holistic psychiatrist (or doctor)
and 7 reasons why you should ditch your current mainstream psychiatrist ;)
Jul 24, 2023
•
Aruna Nammi, MD, ABIHM
11
4
May 2023
Happy Mother's Day!
A psychiatrist's take on grief and mother's day...
May 14, 2023
•
Aruna Nammi, MD, ABIHM
4
1
April 2023
An open letter to Dr Vinay Prasad
Love to chat with you about these issues.
Apr 12, 2023
•
Aruna Nammi, MD, ABIHM
8
December 2022
Johns Hopkins??? et tu Brutus?
Science is not dying, it died decades ago....only option is for us to become smart consumers of all information, fiercely defend individual and…
Dec 16, 2022
•
Aruna Nammi, MD, ABIHM
Not so pretty!
This is a must watch documentary on HBO Max about the toxins in our everyday cosmetics and body care products.
Dec 15, 2022
•
Aruna Nammi, MD, ABIHM
1
The Covid Brain - psst: It's not what you think!
Satire alert, caution advised...You gotta laugh at this, else you risk activating your murderous rage...
Dec 7, 2022
•
Aruna Nammi, MD, ABIHM
1
April 2022
Myths of mental illnesses - Let's break them down
My humble attempt to break down some of the myths about mental illnesses and how it should be treated.
Apr 20, 2022
•
Aruna Nammi, MD, ABIHM
8
2
March 2022
Whodunnit??? A story of a psychiatric murder/suicide.
Who is the murderer? the patient? the psychiatrist? the pills & big Pharma? the system? - A strong argument for a paradigm shift in current psychiatric…
Mar 23, 2022
•
Aruna Nammi, MD, ABIHM
8
7
February 2022
Why I Love Ayurveda...
GMO foods and the link to leaky gut.
Feb 14, 2022
•
Aruna Nammi, MD, ABIHM
3
1
January 2022
Transplant patient rejected for exercising health choice in the absence of informed consent
Isn't this a better title than the one CBS had about the transplant patient in Boston?
Jan 27, 2022
•
Aruna Nammi, MD, ABIHM
1
