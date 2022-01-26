Why subscribe?

With all the confusion about health related matters, especially mental health, I feel called upon to clarify such confusion as much as possible. By subscribing to my newsletter, you will hopefully get a different take on things at times that can make your own understanding of your health (especially mental health) more meaningful and personal. I am, especially, here to tell you that mental wellness (physical wellness too) can only be achieved through “food as medicine” and lifestyle changes. Pharmaceuticals and fancy medical interventions can address acute situations but cannot, I repeat, cannot create health or reverse disease. And many chronic health conditions are reversible. Within a short period of time. I see it every day in my practice. So, if you are interested in being part of a “pandemic of health,” then hop on this train. I promise you, it will be fun!

